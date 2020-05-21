Another windy afternoon and evening coming our way

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — It is going to be another windy day for most of southern and central Wyoming. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton is calling for southwest winds to increase to 20 to 30 mph with some locations experiencing winds gusts of 40+ mph this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Area locations with high wind forecasts for today and this evening include Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, Flaming Gorge, and the eastern part of Sweetwater County. The NWS is forecasting Rock Springs and Green River area wind gusts around 30 mph with the Wamsutter area forecast having wind gusts to 40 mph.

Motorists are urged to watch for strong cross winds at times this afternoon and into the evening. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.