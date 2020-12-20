Another windy day and night, then calm winds for Monday

Advertisement

(December 20, 2020) — This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton. Parts of Sweetwater County can expect the west to southwest winds today at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph during the afternoon. Winds will diminish a bit tonight but could still be gusting to near 40 before calming after midnight. Monday’s Sweetwater County forecast is calling for light winds. (See the local seven-day forecast here.)

High Wind Warning will remain in effect for the I-80 corridor today, with wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph in the forecast for Rawlins to Laramie. I-80 going west to Evanston is expecting winds gust to 40 mph.

The state’s central part will also have extreme winds, with Casper forecasting winds near 65 mph through the day.