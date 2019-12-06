Anthony James “AJ” Dean Radcliff (Aug. 28, 2014-Nov. 28, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) — Anthony James Dean Radcliff, 5, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

AJ was born Aug. 28, 2014, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Vanessa Kidner and Daniel Radcliff. He was raised in Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

AJ enjoyed fishing with his stepdad, taking his dog Remington to the park, playing with his little brother Mikey, dancing with his mom and watching Disney movies with family.

AJ is preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Gordon; Uncle Joe Allen and many other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

AJ is survived by his mother, Vanessa Kidner and stepfather Stacy Willietner of Green River; his little brother, Mikey Kidner of Green River; his father, Daniel Radcliff of Ravenna, Nebraska; Grandmother Tabitha Harding of Salt Lake City; Grandpa Martin Harding of Herriman, Utah; great-grandparents Robert and Vickie Ward of Green River; grandparents Robert and Tiffany Carpenter of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sue and Vern Moss of Ravenna, Nebraska; step-grandparents Michael and Janet Willietner of Sandy, Utah; five aunts, Whintey Gordon of West Jordan, Utah, Emily Gordon of Herriman, Utah, Maddison Sowl of French Camp, California, Kailee Gewecke of Ravenna, Nebraksa, and Michelle Craig of Grand Island, Nebraska; uncle Anthony Allen of Grand Island, Nebraska; and several other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019, at 1255 W. Teton Blvd., Green River, Wyoming.