Antibody testing for COVID-19 available at MHSC

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Antibody testing for Coronavirus COVID-19 is available at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC). Dr. Jean Stachon, Sweetwater County Health Officer, gave this information via zoom during the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s May Virtual Luncheon, Monday, May 11.

Though the tests are available at MHSC, they are not FDA approved. Click here to learn more about antibody testing from the Center for Disease Control.

If a test is done and sent to the state lab, there is no fee. For possible fees regarding testing, contact MHSC, at 307-362-3711. Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director, said antibody tests usually take a max of 48 hours.

According to officials, viral tests are available at Castle Rock Medical Center, but not antibody testing.