Antler Poachers Charged With Fines And Loss Of Hunting Privileges

From Wyoming Game and Fish

Jackson, WY (5/31/19) – Antler hunting continues to gain in popularity and each year there are some who can’t wait until the May 1 season opener for western Wyoming. This year, South Jackson Game warden Kyle Lash caught a handful of antler poachers starting early and their sentences will hopefully discourage others from doing the same.

Advertisement

Recent Poaching Cases

Robert Halligan, 44, of Bliss Idaho got busted for picking up antlers on March 25, 2019, and again on March 27, 2019, south of Jackson. Appearing in court on May 10, Halligan pled guilty and was sentenced to ten days in jail, a $420 fine and a one-year loss of the privilege to hunt and fish in Wyoming and 48 other states involved in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. Halligan had also been busted for 17 wildlife-related violations in the state of Idaho over the past year.

A second case occurred in the same area two weeks later on the night of April 11 when an individual dropped off two guys who wanted to get a jump on other antler hunters. Danny Durante of Thayne, Wyoming pled guilty and was handed down a $1500 fine and lost his hunting and fishing privileges for two years. James “Stu” Rollman, a former Jackson, Wyoming resident, had to pay a $750 fine and lost his hunting and fishing privileges for one year. The driver of the car also received a $450 fine for their part in the antler poaching spree.

Advertisement

The Antler Hunting Regulation

The Wyoming antler hunting regulation prohibits the gathering of horns or shed antlers from January 1 through April 30 on public lands west of the Continental Divide in Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all state-owned lands as well as federal lands. The purpose of the seasonal closure is to minimize harassment or disturbance of big game animals on their winter and spring ranges when animals are most vulnerable to stress and displacement to less productive habitats.

Wyoming Game and Fish wardens reported 28 total violations of the antler collection regulation in 2018 alone. These violations resulted in 17 citations and 11 written warnings. There have also been several additional cases where people have been caught trespassing on private lands to collect antlers.