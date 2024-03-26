Antler shed hunting is restricted in parts of our area until May 1

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

March 26, 2024

For many state and area residents, as well as out-of-state visitors, springtime in Wyoming means it’s time to search for antler and horn sheds. But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is alerting those around our area that not all land is open for that adventure.

Collection Area 1 is Still Closed

From Wyoming Game and Fish, current regulations prohibit anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1 on public land, such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, state lands, and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands west of the Continental Divide, including the Great Divide Basin and some land west of Laramie.

Map supplied by Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The time restrictions on Collection Area 1 are from January 1 through 6 a.m. on May 1 each year for state residents and Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. on May 8 for nonresidents.

Additionally, a conservation stamp is required for all nonresidents 15 years of age and older to collect shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1. A closure area map is available online, and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.