Antonio Ciro Maldonado (December 9, 1938 – May 21, 2019)

Antonio Ciro Maldonado, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 75 years and is a former resident of Guerrero, Coahuila, Mexico.

He was born on December 9, 1938, in Guerrero, Coahuila, Mexico; the son of Antonio Maldonado-Martinez, Aurora Benavides- Maldonado.

Mr. Maldonado attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and later received his GED.

He married Priscilla Eileen Deichmueller in 1963 and they later divorced. Mr. Maldonado then married Carol Nunez on October 26, 1969, in Green River, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

Antonio worked for D&D Converters as an operating engineer for many years until his retirement in 2000.

Mr. Maldonado was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 in Green River, Wyoming.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and had a love for animals including; chickens, goats, horses.

Survivors include two sons; Gavin L. Maldonado of Colorado, Alejandro A. Maldonado of Green River, Wyoming, four daughters; Alena K. Harper of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Elba S. Maldonado of Arizona, Yolanda C. Maldonado of California, Norma C. Maldonado of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Armando Maldonado of Colorado, Arthur Maldonado of Wyoming, three sisters; Sonya Arambula of Texas, Glenda Gonzales of Texas, Elia Maldonado of Texas, fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Maldonado was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Amparo Maldonado, and one brother; Armin Maldonado.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

