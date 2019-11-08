Application period open for Energy Summer Institute at UW

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — The application period for the University of Wyoming’s Energy Summer Institute is now open.

The Energy Summer Institute, scheduled July 12-17, 2020, is a six-day academic camp designed to ignite students’ imaginations and focus their interest on the energy sector, including career opportunities.

The institute is open to current high school sophomores and juniors from across the United States. To apply, go here. The deadline is March 1, 2020.

“The hope is that participants will have a greater understanding of land management, development and reclamation as it pertains to energy resources,” said Katrina Clymer, academic advising professional in UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER). “This includes job opportunities within the world of energy. Finally, we hope that participants leave with a better understanding of what it means to be a college student.”

During the Energy Summer Institute, attendees will:

Explore the energy challenges and some of the innovative and promising solutions.

Visit with current industry professionals to learn more about careers in energy.

Participate in summer programming with UW faculty, staff and current students.

Discover the Shell 3D Visualization Center, which houses the only 3D cave in Wyoming.

Spend a week living like a UW student. Participants will live together in the UW residence halls and eat at Washakie Dining Center. They also will have access to UW’s Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center.

Learn in small, informal classes with no grades or tests.

Meet new people from across the nation.

The Energy Summer Institute began in 2007 but had not taken place for a few years. When Clymer was hired by the SER last November, she said she was given the opportunity to revive the summer institute.

This past summer’s institute hosted 16 students, two of whom were from Wyoming. Four of the 16 students who attended were female.

Clymer said the reintroduction of the institute has proven to be an effective recruiting tool to draw students to UW.

“From last year’s camp, four of the attendees applied and were admitted to UW; one to our program,” she said.

This year, up to 24 slots are available for the Energy Summer Institute, Clymer said.

The cost of attendance is $300 per student. Scholarships are available for students in need of financial assistance.

For more information, call Clymer at 307-766-6842 or email [email protected].