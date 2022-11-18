Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.

Information that will be required will include:

Parent or legal guardian’s photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

U.S.A Birth Certificates for children (children must reside in the household)

If you wish to adopt a family, you may pick a card off the Angel Tree at our office beginning December 6, 2022. Wrapped gifts must be brought to SFRC Office by December 16, 2022.

Days to pick up gifts will be between December 20 – 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Family Resource (SFRC) office. Gifts are not guaranteed to everyone that applies. This is based on donations and if your kids are adopted by someone.