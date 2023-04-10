Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]wyoming.com

WYOMING — April 9 – 15, 2023, is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week is dedicated to the men and women serving as public safety telecommunications.

We at the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to congratulate and appreciate the men and women serving as public safety telecommunicators. These men and women are our citizens’ first contact with emergency services. They are a vital link for our law enforcement officers, EMS, and fire by monitoring their radio activities and providing guidance, assistance, and information to ensure their safety. Public Safety Telecommunicators positively contribute to the successful outcome of many critical situations.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Communications Center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The communications center never closes for holidays or “snow days.” Snow days can be some of the busiest days for the center. Wyoming Highway Patrol telecommunicators often work long hours, missing holidays, family events, and other activities so the center can be adequately staffed. We would also like to thank our telecommunicator’s supportive families for all their sacrifices and dedication to the profession.

This week, please take a moment to recognize and thank telecommunicator professionals in your community because they are there when you need them the most.