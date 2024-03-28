April’s abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

March 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its April court-forfeited and abandoned vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 2. The auction will occur at the Rock Springs Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 191 South. The public viewing will be at 9:30 a.m., with the auction at 10 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

– 2007 Chevrolet Silverado (starting bid of $264)

– 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee (starting bid of $348)

– 2004 Chrysler Town & Country (starting bid of $576)

Photos can be viewed on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The auctioned vehicles must be picked up by Friday, April 5, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Auction sales are by cash-only payment.

If you have any questions before next Tuesday’s auction, please call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.