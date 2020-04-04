Arbor Day Foundation names Rock Springs Tree City USA

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 4, 2020) — Rock Springs has been named a 2019 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation. The designation is in honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page: Rock Springs achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Rock Springs are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.