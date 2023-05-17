Arbor Day Proclamation presented in RS; event tomorrow

Wyo4News photo

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Yesterday during the City Council Meeting in Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson adopted the Arbor Day Proclamation for Thursday May 18, 2023.

A member from the Rock Springs Arbor Committee spoke in front of the council and informed that they will be planting about 90 trees, and Dominion Energy will be volunteering.

The Arbor Day Celebration will be taking place tomorrow Thursday May 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound on exit 102 on-ramp.

