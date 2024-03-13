Archibald, Hickey, and Covolo named to All-State basketball teams

March 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

On Wednesday, the Wyoming 4A and 3A All-State Basketball teams were announced. Locally, Green River senior Theran Archibald was named a member of the 4A Boys All-State basketball team. Last Monday, Archibald was also named the 4A West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Mountain View’s Addison Hickey and McKinlee Covolo were named to the 3A Girls All-State team. Covolo was also named All-State last season. Both players are juniors.

A highlight of this year’s 3A Boys All-State team was Eli Patterson being voted the honor for the fourth year.

Players were honored by a vote of members of the Wyoming Coaches Association.