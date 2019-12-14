Archie Hay Post 24 to observe National Wreath Across America Day today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) — In observance of National Wreaths Across America Day today, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 in Rock Springs will place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin with the Legion Honor Guard at 1 p.m.

In keeping with this year’s theme of “Be Their Witness,” the Legion invites the public to gather to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. Residents can help lay wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and join the Legion in recognizing their service.

“You’ll be joining fellow patriots as we say their names and show support for their families,” the Legion press release states.

Each December, the National Wreaths Across America Day organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.