Archuleta resigns from college board

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Troy Archuleta has offered his letter of resignation from the board, and his fellow trustees will begin the search for his replacement.

Archuleta’s resignation was accepted by the board Thursday evening at its regular monthly meeting.

Archuleta, who was currently serving as board secretary, gave up his seat to pursue a doctorate degree.

“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation from Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees, effective immediately,” Archuleta wrote in his resignation letter. “As you know I’ve chosen to continue my education and no longer feel that I can commit to the responsibilities required as a Trustee … I appreciate having had the opportunity to serve on the board, and to represent the interests of the great constituents of Sweetwater County.”

During the trustees’ workshop prior to the meeting, Board President George Eckman lined up the next steps the board must take to fill the vacancy. He noted they have 30 days to replace Archuleta.

Anyone wishing to join the college board must have their applications sent in to Kandy Frink in the president’s office by Nov. 26. The trustees then have until Dec. 12 to interview candidates and make their selection.

After discussing several meeting options, the trustees decided they will tentatively meet on Dec. 9 to conduct the interviews and choose the best candidate.

Trustee Shannon Honaker said this will give board members a week to go through the applications.

Archuleta has also served on the board as treasurer.