ARCY Art at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

ARCY mural created at the 2016 Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming’s Big Show! Known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8′ x 12′ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large-scale works throughout North America, Australia, and Europe. ARCY has worked for the likes of The Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball, and America’s National Parks Service, and is currently developing a collaborative body of work for The Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist.

As he travels the globe, ARCY continues to demonstrate his growing desire to leave his mark wherever he goes, giving back to humanity through public art.

In addition to live-painting events at Wyoming’s Big Show, ARCY is already a vibrant part of the visual culture of Rock Springs. Several ARCY murals can be found on the Sweetwater Events Complex grounds as well as two in downtown Rock Springs.

ARCY will be spray painting a mural each day of Wyoming’s Big Show as part of the daily entertainment lineup. Attendees can watch the entire process from the initial design to completion. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from August 2 thru August 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball and The Band Perry.