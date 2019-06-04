Are You Immune To Measles? Yes, May Mean, “Not Really”

From Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Rock Springs, WY (6/4/19) – Were you immunized against the measles? If the answer is “yes,” you still may not be as protected against an outbreak as you think.

Health care providers are questioning the strength of immunity for some individuals, said Mary Fischer, laboratory director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Even if you had measles as a child, you may not have full immunity today.

“Not all adults who received the vaccine are considered immune, and should be tested and/or receive the measles vaccine,” said MHSC Pathologist Dr. Cielette Karn.

Sweetwater Memorial and Sweetwater County Public Health both offer blood draws to test for measles immunity and more:

Immunity test for measles (rubeola or also called the 10-day measles) costs $25 at Sweetwater Memorial.

Immunity test for measles, mumps, and rubella (also called the three-day measles) cost $30 at Sweetwater County Public Health.

The vaccine to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella, costs $102 at Sweetwater County Public Health.

For a blood draw or vaccine appointment or to check on walk-in schedules at Public Health, call 307-922-5390.

For the measles (rubeola) IgG blood draw to verify immunity, residents can visit MHSC from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 307-352-8360 for more information.

It’s particularly important for those who spend time around high-risk individuals to consider checking their immunity status. People at high risk for severe illness and complications from measles include infants and children 5 and younger, adults 20 and older, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems such as from leukemia and HIV infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.