Area 4A and 3A seeding Regional Basketball Tournament schedules

March 6, 2021 — Today, area teams will compete in 4A and 3A Regional Tournament games for final seedings in next week’s 4A and 3A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments in Casper.

The 3A Boys and Girls tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11. The 4A Boys and Girls tournaments will follow on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13.

Today’s Regional Tournament schedule (today’s games were determined by how the teams finished in their respective Quadrant Tournaments):

4A West Boys at Riverton – Rock Springs vs. Green River. The winner is the #3 West Seed, the loser is the #4 West Seed.

4A West Girls at Riverton – Green River vs. Casper Natrona. The winner is the #1 West Seed, the loser is the #2 West Seed. Rock Springs was eliminated at the 4A Northwest Quadrant Tournament.

3A West Boys at Powell – Lyman vs. Worland. The winner is the #1 West Seed, loser #2 West Seed. Mountain View vs. Lander. The winner is the #3 West Seed, the loser is the #4 West seed.

3A West Girls at Powell – Lyman vs. Lander. The winner is the #1 West Seed, the loser #2 West Seed. Mountain View vs. Worland. The winner is the #3 West Seed, the loser is the #4 West Seed.