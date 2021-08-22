Area Air Quality Alert in effect until early Monday afternoon

August 22, 2021 — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the Wyoming Department of Health have issued an Air Quality Alert for western and central Wyoming due to smoke for wildfires. The alert is in effect through 1 p.m. Monday and includes Rock Springs, Green River, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Farson, Pinedale, and Big Piney.

Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will continue to overspread the region. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality, especially in the basins and valleys.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of various pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.