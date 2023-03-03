Area basketball teams to play in Regional semi-finals

March 3, 2023 — Area basketball teams played Thursday in the 4A and 3A West Regional Tournament games, with many gaining their way into today’s semi-finals. The top four teams from each Regional Tournament will advance to next week’s state tournaments in Casper.

4A West Regional in Afton

The Rock Springs boys and girls both won opening games at the 4A West Regional Tournament. The Tiger boys defeated Jackson 73-53 and will now play Riverton in the semi-finals. The Green Rivier boys lost 61-45 to Riverton and will play in a loser-out game against Jackson.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers won their first-round game against Evanston 53-39 and will meet Green River in today’s semi-finals. The lady Wolves defeated Riverton 55-35 to advance.

3A West Regional in Mountain View

The Mountain View and Lyman girls’ teams advance with victories on Thursday. Lyman defeated Worland 42-41, while Mountian View was a 57-42 winner over Lovell. Today, Lyman will meet Powell, a winner over Lander, and Mountain View plays Pinedale, who defeated Thermopolis.

In the 3A West boy’s tournament, Lyman, a 73-51 winner over Thermopolis, will play Powell, who defeated Pinedale. The other boy’s semi-final will feature Worland and Lovell. Worland defeated Mountain View, 45-27. Mountain View will play a loser-out game today against Lander, who lost to Lovell on Thursday.

1A Boys State Tournament

The Farson-Eden boy’s basketball team lost their opening round game in the 1A state tournament, 59-39, to Upton. The Pronghorns will meet Kaycee, a loser to Cokeville, this morning in a consolation/loser-out game.

The 1A boy’s semi-finals will feature Cokeville versus Utpon and Burlington going up against Saratoga.