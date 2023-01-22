Area boys swimming results from Lander Invite

Wyo4news Photo

January 22, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams from Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman competed in Saturday’s 15-team Bruce Gresly Invite in Lander.

In the team competition, Lander won the championship with 291 team points. Buffalo (224 points) was second, with Green River third at 133 points. Rock Springs finished fifth in the team scoring (110) with Lyman twelfth at 53 points.

Top five local placings:

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 5. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova (GR), 2. River Kirts (GR), 5. Keegan Gaily (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 4. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 3. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (Spicer, Stephens, Pedersen, Seiloff)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (Pedersen, Seiloff, Stephens, Spicer)





