Area cross country results from 3A West Championships

October 12, 2023 — Area 3A cross country runners competed yesterday at the 3A West Conference Cross County Championships in Riverton. In the team girls’ team standings, Green finished fourth (126 points), Lyman sixth (153), and Mountain View eighth (192) in the girls’ team competition. Cody won the meet with 41 points.

Individually, Green River’s Isabelle Murdoch’s eighth-place finish topped area runners. The Wolves’ Madison Murdoch finished in 10th place, with Ellie Qyinoz 27th and Lilly Murdoch 32nd. Karley Sabey placed 17th to pace Lyman, with Clara Roming’s 33rd-place finish being the top result for the Mountain View girls.

In the 3A West boys’ team competition, Mountain View finished fifth (100 points), Lyman seventh (185), and Green River eighth (219).

Mountain View’s Colt Henrie was the top area boys runner, finishing 12th. Aiden Harmon led Mountain View with a 16th-place finish just ahead of teammate Colt Madsen, 17th. The top finishers for Green River were Jordan Andrew, in 41st place, and Jesse Kimble at 43rd.

The 4A West Conference meet, featuring Rock Springs runners, will take place Friday in Jackson.