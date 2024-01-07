Area final wrestling results from Vernal’s Tournament of Champions

January 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River and Rock Springs boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams completed Friday and Saturday at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. Thirty-four teams competed in the boys’ tournament, with 18 teams competing in the girls’ division.

In the final team standings, Green River’s fifth-place finish (127.5 points) was the top placing by a Wyoming team. Rock Springs finished 12th (85.5 points), with Lyman 23rd (52 points). Uintah, Utah, won the boys’ division (255.5 points).

Green River was the top local team in the girls’ division, finishing in 10th place (78 points). Lyman finished 12th (70 points), and Rock Springs 17th (10 points).

Top Six Placings for Area Boy Wrestlers:

106 Pounds: 5. Bentley Johnson (GR)

113 Pounds: 5. Lucas Todd (GR)

132 Pounds: 6. Axel Mackinnon (GR)

150 Pounds: 4. Maddax Hintz (GR), 5. Nick Neipert (GR)

157 Pounds: 5. Jaydon Walther (GR)

165 Pounds: 2. James Herwaldt (GR)

175 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS)

190 Pounds: 3. Morgan Hatch (Lyman), 6. Mathew Foster (RS)

215 Pounds: 4. Ian Dickinson (RS)

Top Six Placings for Area Girl Wrestlers:

105 Pounds: 5. Bianca Maez (GR)

110 Pounds: 4. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

120 Pounds: 2. Lily Harris (GR), 6. Rachel Cole (Lyman)

125 Pounds: 1. Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

130 Pounds: 3. Karly Sabey (Lyman), 4. Mikayla Green (GR)

170 Pounds: 4. Hali Witt (RS)

