Area football players honored with All-State honors

(November 23, 2020) — The All-State Football Teams were recently announced. Here are the local players that received recognition.

Rock Springs 4A All-State Football Honorees:

Issac Schoenfeld, First Team Tight End and First Team Defensive Linemen

AJ Kellly, First Team Offensive Linemen, and Second Team Defensive Linemen

Collin Madsen, Second Team Running Back and Second Team At Large Offense

Cadon Shaklee, First Team Linebackers

Andrew Skorcz, Second Team Defensive Backs

Daniel Suazo, Second Tea Defensive Back

Green River 3A All-State Football Honorees:

Dylan Taylor, First Team Receiver

Jacob Schieve, First Team Defensive Lineman

Seth White, 3A West Special Teams Player of the Year

Lyman 2A All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):

Hansen Bradshaw – Lineman of the Year

Preston Brewer

Jett Dickerson

Rho Mecham

Braxton Sabey

Carter Smith

McKay Smith

Joseph Turner

Coach Dale Anderson – Coach of the Year

Mountain View 2A All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):

Hunter Meeks

Connor Micheli

Ashton Schofield – Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Bryson Walker

Farson-Eden 6-Man All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):

Parker Clawson – Defensive Play of the Year

Carson Jones

Colby Jones

Cree Jones

Triston Lamorie – Offensive Player of the Year

Zander Reed

Coach Trip Applequist – Coach of the Year