Area football players honored with All-State honors

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
(November 23, 2020) — The All-State Football Teams were recently announced. Here are the local players that received recognition.
Rock Springs 4A All-State Football Honorees:
Issac Schoenfeld, First Team Tight End and First Team Defensive Linemen
AJ Kellly, First Team Offensive Linemen, and Second Team Defensive Linemen
Collin Madsen, Second Team Running Back and Second Team At Large Offense
Cadon Shaklee, First Team Linebackers
Andrew Skorcz, Second Team Defensive Backs
Daniel Suazo, Second Tea Defensive Back
Green River 3A All-State Football Honorees:
Dylan Taylor, First Team Receiver
Jacob Schieve, First Team Defensive Lineman
Seth White, 3A West Special Teams Player of the Year
Lyman 2A All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):
Hansen Bradshaw – Lineman of the Year
Preston Brewer
Jett Dickerson
Rho Mecham
Braxton Sabey
Carter Smith
McKay Smith
Joseph Turner
Coach Dale Anderson – Coach of the Year
Mountain View 2A All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):
Hunter Meeks
Connor Micheli
Ashton Schofield – Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Bryson Walker
Farson-Eden 6-Man All-State Football Honorees (Positions not listed):
Parker Clawson – Defensive Play of the Year
Carson Jones
Colby Jones
Cree Jones
Triston Lamorie – Offensive Player of the Year
Zander Reed
Coach Trip Applequist – Coach of the Year