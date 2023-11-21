Area football players named to All-State teams

Stock photo

November 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Football Teams have been announced, with area high school athletes being honored. Voting was done by high school head coaches from around the state.

In Class 4A, Rock Springs Tigers tight end Goodness Okere was voted to the team.

The Class 2A All-State team features Lyman’s Carter Bradshaw, Max Gregory, Sam Gregory, and Morgan Hatch.

Mountain View is represented on the 2A All-State team by Cason Eardley, Coby Jones, Justus Platts, and Jayce Schultz. In addition to being named All-State, the Buffalo’s Carson Eardley was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.

Congratulations to all!