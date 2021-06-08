Area football players will suit up for Saturday’s “Shrine Bowl” in Casper

June 8, 2021 — The 2021 Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game will occur this Saturday in Casper at Natrona High School. The All-Star game features the top 2021 high school seniors from around the state, including many area players. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

According to the Wyoming Shrine Bowl webpage, here is a list of area players scheduled to play for the South team.

Rock Springs – AJ Kelly, Collen Madsen

Green River – Seth White

Farson-Eden – Parker Clawson

Mountain View – Hunter Meeks, Ashton Schofield

Lyman – Hansen Bradshaw, Preston Brewer, Joseph Tuner

Pinedale – Colby White

Brent Walk, head football coach of Lyman High School, will be the head coach of the South Team.

Proceeds from the game benefit the Shrines Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.