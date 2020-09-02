Area football teams show in latest high school football poll

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers opened their Class 4A football season last Friday with an impressive 35-6 road win at Campbell County. Still, that wasn’t enough to move them up in the latest WyoPreps 4A Coaches and Media Football Poll. The Tigers were ranked #6 in the preseason poll and held that same spot again this week.

Advertisement

Sheridan continued in the top spot with Cheyenne Central moving from #4 to #2. Thunder Basin also made a jump from #5 to #3. Rock Springs will host Thunder Basin this Friday. Last week’s second-rated East Thunderbirds fell to from second to #4 following their loss at Thunder Basin, and Natrona fell from #3 to #5 following a loss to Cheyenne Central.

In the 3A Poll, Star Valley is still on top, followed by Jackson, Powell, Cody, and Lander. Green River received some votes to place #8 this week. The Wolves will open their season Friday when they host #5 Lander.

Advertisement

Mountain View still leads the 2A Poll with Big Horn #2. Thermopolis, Upton-Sundance, and Wheatland round out the top five. Mountain View scrimmaged Green River last Friday night and will play their first game Friday at Class 3A Evanston. Lovell (#6), Lyman (#9), and Pinedale (#10) also garnered votes in this week’s poll.

Voting did not take place this week in the 9-Man (formerly Class 1A) and the 6-Man Polls. Most teams in both classes will open regular season play this Friday and Saturday.

To see this week’s WyoPreps poll, click here.