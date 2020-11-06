Area football, volleyball, and swim teams in playoff action today

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,



(November 6, 2020) — A lot of postseason play will be going on today for area high school football, volleyball and girls swim teams

Girls Swimming – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will continue to compete at the 4A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships this morning in Laramie. Later this afternoon, Green River, Lyman, and Sublette County will compete in the 3A state championship meet, also held in Laramie.

Football – Area high school football teams will be competing today in semi-final playoff games. In the 6-Man playoffs, Farson-Eden will host Encampment at 1 p.m. In Class 2A, Mountain View will travel to Torrington while Lyman will host Upton-Sundance at 1 p.m.

Volleyball – The 3A Wyoming State Volleyball Tournament will be played today in Casper. Area teams involved in opening round matches have Pinedale taking on Buffalo and Mountain View going up against Wheatland. All matches will be played at the Casper Events Center with the championship match tonight.

Saturday, Rock Springs will open play in the 4A Wyoming State Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Tigers’ opening opponent will be Cheyenne East. The tournament will also be played at the Casper Events Center with the championship match Saturday night.