Area Girl Scouts suspended delivery of Girl Scout Cookies

BILLINGS, MONTANA (March 25, 2020) — The following is a press release statement from Kristi Osterlund, Marketing/Communications Manager, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming:

In order to ensure the health and welfare of our members, their families, and our communities, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) has suspended delivery of Girl Scout Cookies. In addition, booth sales will be delayed, but rest assured, once resumed we will have updated booth sites on the cookie locator.

We appreciate the public’s understanding when it comes to getting their pre-ordered Girl Scout cookies. If you want to enjoy Girl Scout cookies during this time, connect with a Girl Scout to purchase and have your cookies shipped online.