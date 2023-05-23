Area high school athletes named to All-State Track Teams

May 23, 2023 — Congratulations to local high school athletes named 4A and 3A Wyoming All-State Track and Field teams. Honorees are not voted on but placed first or second at the recently compiled boy’s state meet in Casper.

This year’s 4A selections include Christopher Wilson of Green River and Maddix Blazovich of Rock Springs.

Lyman’s Braydon Bradshaw and Carter Bradshaw, along with Mountain View’s Tayden Bell, Dane Branson, and Carson Eardley, made the 3A All-State team.

Farson-Eden was represented on the 1A team by Wyatt Merkley and Matthew Smith.

Area athletes named to the Girl’s 3A All-State track team were Mountain View’s Jaylee Antonio, Mya Hutchings, and Mylie Mitchell.