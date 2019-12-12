Area high school basketball season starts today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) – Today is the start of the area high school winter sports season. Many boys and girls high basketball teams will start their seasons today with wrestling and boys swimming starting their competitive seasons on Friday.
Thursday’s Boys Basketball Schedule:
Green River vs. Cheyenne East in Casper
Rock Springs vs. Sheridan in Casper
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Big Piney at Lyman
Thursday’s Girls Basketball Schedule:
Green River vs. Sheridan in Riverton
Rock Springs vs. Casper Natrona in Riverton
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Area wrestling teams will begin their seasons Friday with many schools competing in the two-day Evanston Invitational.
Boys swimming will also start on Friday with Green River at the Gillette Relays and Rock Springs hosting a four team invitational.