Area high school basketball season starts today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) – Today is the start of the area high school winter sports season. Many boys and girls high basketball teams will start their seasons today with wrestling and boys swimming starting their competitive seasons on Friday.

Thursday’s Boys Basketball Schedule:

Green River vs. Cheyenne East in Casper

Rock Springs vs. Sheridan in Casper

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Big Piney at Lyman

Thursday’s Girls Basketball Schedule:

Green River vs. Sheridan in Riverton

Rock Springs vs. Casper Natrona in Riverton

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Area wrestling teams will begin their seasons Friday with many schools competing in the two-day Evanston Invitational.

Boys swimming will also start on Friday with Green River at the Gillette Relays and Rock Springs hosting a four team invitational.