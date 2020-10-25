Area high school football playoff matchups announced.

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 25, 2020) — For many area high school football teams, the second season will begin this Friday. It’s time for the post-season playoffs.

In Class 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and travel to Sheridan to battle the No. 4 Broncs. The Tigers lost 42-12 to Sheridan back on September 18. Rock Springs then reeled off four straight wins after that home loss before falling last Friday night to top-rated Cheyenne East 42-26.

In other 4A matchups, No. 1 Cheyenne East will host No. 8 Laramie, No. 6 Natrona County is at No. 3 Thunder Basin, and No. 7 Casper Kelly Walsh travels to No. 2 Cheyenne Central.

In Class 3A, the Green River Wolves did not qualify for this year’s playoffs. The playoff matchups have Worland (East No. 4) at Cody (West No.1), Lander (East No. 2) hosting Powell (West No. 3), Riverton (West No. 3) will be at Jackson (West No. 2), and Star Valley (West No. 4) plays at Douglas (East No. 1).

In the Class 2A playoffs, Lyman secured the West No. 1 seed with last Friday’s 21-15 win over previously top-rated Moutain View. The Eagles will host Big Horn (East No. 4) Friday afternoon. The two teams have not met this season. Mountain View (West No. 2) will host Wheatland (East No. 3) in their first meeting of the year. Lovell (West No. 3) travels to Upton-Sundance (East No. 2), and Cokevell (West No. 4) is at Torrington (East No. 1).

In the 6-Man class, Farson-Eden (West No.1) will look to continue their undefeated ways when they take on H.E.M. (East No. 4) Friday afternoon. This will be the first of the year between the two schools. Other class matchups have Hulett (East No. 2) at home against Encampment (West No. 3), Guernsey-Sunrise (East No. 3) at Meeteetsee (West No. 2), and Little Snake River (West No. 4) traveling to Kaycee (East No. 1).

In Class 1A-9Man, Rock Mountain (West No. 1) is home against Saratoga (West No. 4), Greybull (East No. 3) is at Lusk (West No. 2), Pines Bluffs (East No. 3) hosts Shonshoni (West No. 2), and Riverside (West No. 4) is on the road at Southeast (East No. 1).