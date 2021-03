Area high school softball/soccer results/today’s schedule

Advertisement

March 27, 2021

Friday Area Girls High School Softball

Rock Springs 5 Natrona County 1

Kelly Walsh 31 – Green River 3

Friday Area Girls High School Soccer

Rock Springs 10 – Star Valley 1

Friday Area Boys High School Soccer

Rock Springs 2 – Star Valley 1

Saturday Girls High School Softball Schedule

Natrona County at Green River 12 noon

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs 12 noon

Saturday Area Girls High School Soccer

Rock Springs at Jackson

Powell at Green River 1 p.m.

Rawlins at Mountain View – postponed until April 1

Lyman at Pinedale

Saturday Area Boys High School Soccer

Rock Springs at Jackson

Powell at Green River 3 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale

Rawlins at Mountain View – postponed until April 1