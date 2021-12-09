Area High School Sports Schedule: December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Oil CityTip-off in Casper

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (Boys)

Green River vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (Girls)

Green River vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls)

Bridger Valley Tournament

Mountain View vs. Big Piney (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Mountain View (Girls)

Lyman vs. Big Piney (Girls)

Friday Area High School Basketball

Oil City Tip-off in Casper

Green River vs. Laramie (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh (Boys)

Green River vs. Laramie (Girls)

Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh (Girls)



Bridger Valley Tournament

Lyman vs. Cokevill (Boys)

Mountain View vs. Little Snake River (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Wind River (Girls)

Lyman vs. Cokeville (Girls)

Mountain View vs. Wind River (Girls)

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at the Charlie Lake Duals in Cheyenne

Lyman at Evanston Invite

Green River at Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah



