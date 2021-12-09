Area High School Sports Schedule: December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021
Thursday Area High School Basketball
Oil CityTip-off in Casper
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (Boys)
Green River vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Boys)
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (Girls)
Green River vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls)
Bridger Valley Tournament
Mountain View vs. Big Piney (Boys)
Farson-Eden vs. Mountain View (Girls)
Lyman vs. Big Piney (Girls)
Friday Area High School Basketball
Oil City Tip-off in Casper
Green River vs. Laramie (Boys)
Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh (Boys)
Green River vs. Laramie (Girls)
Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh (Girls)
Bridger Valley Tournament
Lyman vs. Cokevill (Boys)
Mountain View vs. Little Snake River (Boys)
Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer (Boys)
Farson-Eden vs. Wind River (Girls)
Lyman vs. Cokeville (Girls)
Mountain View vs. Wind River (Girls)
Friday Area High School Wrestling
Rock Springs at the Charlie Lake Duals in Cheyenne
Lyman at Evanston Invite
Green River at Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah