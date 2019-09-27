Area High School Sports Schedule For Friday, September 27, 2019

Rock Springs, WY (9/27/19) – A slate of high school football games are happening in the area tonight as well as other high school sports.
Local High School Football
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Star Valley at Green River
Riverside at Farson-Eden
Area High School Football
Evanston at Powell
Mountain View at Thermopolis
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Lyman at Lovell
Greybull at Pinedale
Local High School Volleyball
Farson-Eden at Encampment
Rock Springs at Casper Invitational
Local High School Swimming
Nothing scheduled
Local Cross Country
Green River at Park City, Utah
Rock Springs at Park City, Utah