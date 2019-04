Rock Springs WY (4/6/19) – Many area high school track teams will be competing today in the annual Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope Invitational at Rock Springs High School.

Area teams competing include Rock Springs, Green River, Pinedale, Lyman, Mountain View, Big Piney, Kemmerer and Farson-Eden.

Teams from outside the area include Rawlins, Wyoming Indian, H.E.M., Saratoga, Encampment and Cokeville.

The meet will run all day Saturday.