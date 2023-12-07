Area high school winter sports start competition today

December 7, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

After practicing and preparing for the last couple of weeks, area high school basketball and wrestling teams will start competition today and Friday. Boys swimming will have their first meets on Friday and Saturday.

Basketball

Green River teams will play in the Oil City Classic in Casper, while the Rock Springs teams are in Gillette at the ReMax Early Bird Tournament. Mountain View and Lyman will host the Bridger Valley Tournament, which features Farson-Eden. All those tournaments will run through Saturday.

Today’s Girls Schedule

Green River vs. Cheyenne South

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin

Mountain View vs. Kemmerer

Lyman vs. Rich County, Utah

Today’s Boys Schedule

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin

Green River vs. Cheyenne South

Mountain View vs. Big Piney





Wrestling

The Rock Springs Green River girls’ wrestling teams compete today in Star Valley, while the Rock Springs and Green River boys’ wrestling teams will open their seasons on Friday. The Tigers will be at a tournament in Cheyenne, while Green River will be at a duals meet in Utah.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River will travel to Gillette for Friday and Saturday’s Gillette Pre-Invite and Invitational.