Area high school wrestlers advance to state tournament quarterfinals

February 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming State Boys and Girls State Wrestling Championship started today in Casper. The boys’ tournament is divided into Class 4A, 3A, and 2A divisions, with the girls’ tournament a single division. All tournaments will conclude on Saturday.

Today, the opening round matches took place, with winners advancing to Friday’s Championship Quarterfinals. Consolation wrestlebacks are taking also taking place today. The Championship Semi-Finals will also take place on Friday, with State Championship matches on Saturday.

Area Wrestlers Advancing to the Championship Quarterfinals:

4A Boys Tournament

106 Pounds: Daxon Shelly (RS)

113 Pounds: Dane Arnoldi (RS), Kirklin Hay (RS)

120 Pounds: Santiago Cruz (RS)

126 Pounds: Justine Henry (RS), Lincoln Young (RS)

138 Pounds: Brock Fletcher (RS)

165 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS)

175 Pounds: Matthew Foster (RS)

215 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS)

285 Pounds: William Bybee (RS)

3A Boys Tournament

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR), Tavin Vendetti (GR), Garret Redden (Mt. View)

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR)

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter (GR)

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR)

132 Pounds: Axel Mckinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: Conner Smith (GR), Timber VanGieson (Lyman)

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR)

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR)

157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich (GR), Jaydon Walther (GR), Sam Gregory (Lyman)

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR)

175 Pounds: Logan Bauers (GR), Carson Eardley (Mt. View)

190 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: Jakob Llyod (GR), Kalaeb Clark (GR)

285 Pounds: Coby Jones (Mt. View)

All Class Girls Tournament

105 Pounds: Bianca Maez (GR)

110 Pounds: Brianna Uhrig (GR)

125 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR), Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

135 Pounds: Braxlyn Jorgensen (Mt. View)

140 Pounds: Peyton Hadden (Lyman)

155 Pounds: Sarah Eddy (RS)

170 Pounds: Hali Witt (RS)