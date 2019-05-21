Area Nurse’s Awarded For Excellence At Recent Rock Springs Event

Rock Springs, WY (5/21/11) – On Saturday, May 11, region nurses and nursing students were hosted for brunch by the nurses and administration of Aspen Mountain Medical Center with nurses attending from Uinta, Freemont, and Sweetwater County.

The event included the presentation of awards and door prizes. Western Wyoming Community College Nursing Students poster presentations were shared.

The Excellence in Advanced Practice Nursing Award is conferred on an Advanced Practice Nurse who has developed an innovative and unique approach to the provision of nursing in their practice setting. The APRN can be nominated for providing a positive impact to patients or peers in the work setting, or for the provision of autonomous practices. The award was presented to Corrie Carver, FNP a solo nurse practitioner from Evanston, Wyoming who started her practice in 2012.

Excellence in Workplace Award is conferred on a Registered Nurse who has developed an innovative unique approach to nursing theory and knowledge in any practice setting. The honor was awarded to Patty O'Lexey BSN, RN, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Transitional Care Nurse. Other nominees included Callie Perkins, Wyoming State Hospital and Betty Ritter, Veterans Affairs Rock Springs Clinic.

Nightingale Award for Excellence is an award is conferred on a WNA member who, during their career, has provided support to the values of the Wyoming Nursing Association and the profession of nursing in the state of Wyoming. This award winner was April Buss, Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

Kathy Luzmoor presented an award to Sara Hooten for Exemplary Service to the Wyoming Nurses Association and leading the Southwest Region for the past 3½ years, never missing a State Board meeting or event and willing to get other nurses motivated to join WNA.