Area players on Shrine Bowl North All-Star team

Advertisement

February 4, 2021 — Congratulations to area football players for being named to the South team in this year’s Shrine Bowl. The fundraising All-Star football game will be played June 12 in Casper at Natrona County High School’s Dick Cheney Alumni Stadium. The game features players from around the state who completed their senior year in 2021.

Sponsor

Area players announced to the North Team: AJ Kelly and Collin Madsen (Rock Springs), Seth White (Green River), Parker Clawson (Farson/ Eden), Hansen Bradshaw, Preston Brewer, and Joseph Turner (Lyman), Hunter Meeks, and Ashton Schofield (Mountain View).

The South team will be coached by Mountain View High School head football coach Brent Walk.

Monies raised from the annual football game benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt City, Utah. Last year’s game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Shrine Bowl game was first played in 1973.