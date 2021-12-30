Area recreation centers and libraries will have holiday hours this weekend

Green River Recreation Center

December 30, 2021 — The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreations Center will be closed Friday and Saturday for the New Year’s holiday. Both centers will be open on Sunday, January 2, but closed again on Monday, January 4.

The Green River Recreation Center will be open Friday until 3 p.m., then closed Saturday, but open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and open regular hours on Monday.

The Sweetwater County Library’s in Rock Springs and Green River are closed today. All libraries will open with regular hours on Monday, January 3.