Area Recreation Centers open today, Rock Springs centers closed Monday

January 2, 2022 — If you are looking to get the New Year’s workout in today, you’re in luck. The Rock Springs Civic Center, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, and Green River Recreation Centers are open today. Tomorrow, January 3, is a different matter with only the Recreation Center in Green River open. All Rock Spring city facilities, including City Hall, will be closed Monday.

Family Recreation Center and Civic Center Registrations

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center (FRC) will be taking registration for their upcoming ice skating lessons on Tuesday, January 5.

Swim lesson registration will be occurring at the FRC and Civic Center on Tuesday, January 4, beginning at 5 a.m.

Also, the Indoor Ironman Triathlon registration will continue through January 7, 2022. Fees are $25 per entrant ages 15 years old and up. The event runs from January 10 – 30. Distances can be completed at any location, but entrants need to record their times at the FRC. Call 307-352-1440 for more information.