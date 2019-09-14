Area Red Flag Warning In Effect For This Afternoon Through Sunday

Rock Springs, WY (9/14/19) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln, Albany and Carbon from 1:00 p.m today to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Low humidities as low as 15% and unseasonably warm temperatures with increasing and possibly areas of strong gusty winds could result in fires spreading quickly and having erratic fire behavior.

Please make sure campfires are completely out before leaving the campground. Avoid

driving or parking in high, dead grass as a spark can ignite dry vegetation.