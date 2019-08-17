Area Red Flag Warnings In Effect Through The Weekend

Rock Springs, Wy (8/17/19) – The National Weather Service has issued an area Red Flag warning for today and Sunday for Sweetwater and surrounding counties.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon today to 8:00 p.m. this evening and again from noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

This afternoon’s winds are expected to range from 15 to 30 mph with some gusts possibly near 40 mph. Humidity is forecast to be between 10 to 15%.

Due to this dry, windy conditions, the NWS is advising no outdoor burning. Also, avoid driving vehicles in tall, dry grassy areas. If fires develop, expect extreme fire behavior with rapid growth and spread.