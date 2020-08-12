Area Red Flag Warnings issued for today and Thursday

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — Sweetwater and other area counties will be under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) from noon today until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The combination of high temperatures in the upper 80 and low 90’s combined with humidity levels around 10 percent will create very high fire dangers. The NWS is also forecasting the possibilities of dry thunderstorms this afternoon along with west to southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Counties affected by this warning include Sweetwater, Natrona, Uinta, and Lincoln counties.