Area Red Flag Warnings Remain In Effect Through Monday Evening

Rock Springs, WY (8/18/19) – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is continuing their Red Flag warning for Sweetwater, Unita, Lincoln, Sublette, Fremont, Carbon, and Albany counties until 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Again today, low humidity readings will be around 10% and afternoon wind gusts are expected in the 30 – 35 mph range. These conditions are ideal for erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

The National Weather Service advises campers to make sure their campfire is completely out before leaving the campground. Motorists should avoid driving or parking in high, dead grass as a spark can ignite dry vegetation.