Area results from Saturday’s 4A/3A Regional seeding games

Advertisement

March 7, 2021 — Here are the scores for Saturday’s 4A and 3A Regional Tournament seeding games. All teams listed will move on to this week’s 4A and 3A Wyoming State Basketball Championships in Casper. The 3A tournaments will be Wednesday and Thursday, with the 4A tournaments Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

4A Boys West Regional

Green River 59 – Rock Springs 29 Green River will be the West #3 Seed and Rock Springs the West #4 Seed at this week’s 4A state tournament.

Star Valley 48 – Riverton 44 – Star Valley wins the West #1 Seed with Riverton the West #2 Seed.

4A Girls West Regional

Natrona County 59 – Green River 56 Natrona will the West #1 Seed and Green River the West #2 Seed at this week’s 4A state tournament.

Cody 51 – Star Valley 43 Cody wins the West #3 Seed and Cody the West #4 Seed.

Advertisement

3A Boys West Regional

Worland 66 – Lyman 56 Worland will be the West #1 Seed and Lyman the West #2 Seed at this week’s 3A state tournament.

Lander 50 – Mountain View 40 – Lander wins the West #3 Seed with Mountain View the West #4 Seed.

3A Girls West Regional

Lyman 47 – Lander 40 Lyman will be the West #1 Seed and Lander the West #2 Seed at this week’s 3A state tournament.

Worland 44 – Mountain View 31 – Worland wins the West #3 Seed and Mountain View the West #4 Seed.