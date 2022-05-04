Area Sage Gouse Working Group live and virtual meeting on May 16

Stock photo

May 4, 2022 — Press Release from Wyoming Fish and Game Department

The Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, at the Sublette County Conservation District conference room, 217 County Club Lane, in Pinedale. The meeting will also be available virtually via Teams at this link: tps://bit.ly/3vYkheu.

The local working group will be discussing the allocation of funds for projects to implement their sage grouse conservation plan.

The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management.