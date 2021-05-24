Area soccer All-State and All-Conference selections announced

Wyo4News, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2021) – On Monday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the recipients to the boys and girls All-State and All-Conference awards.
4A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards
Defenders:
- Lauren Profaizer, Rock Springs — All-Conference
- Zoe Silovich, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
- Amrey Willoughby, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
Midfielders:
- Novaleigh Moses, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
- Olivia Politi, Rock Springs — All-Conference
- Emily Taucher, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
Forwards:
- Brecken Hunsaker, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
- Kylee Knudsen, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
- Karli Nelson, Rock Springs — All-Conference
3A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards
Goalkeepers:
- Kassidy Hewitt, Mountain View – All-State and All-Conference
Midfielders:
- Emalee Bugas, Mountain View – All-Conference
3A Boys All-State and West All-Conference Awards
Goalkeepers:
- Morgan Kellum, Mountain View – All-Conference
Defenders:
- Kellen Schupp, Pinedale – All-State and All-Conference
4A Boys West All-Conference Awards
Defenders:
- Jachob Fuss, Green River – All-Conference
- Karson Curtis, Rock Springs – All-Conference
Midfielders:
- Josh Sosa, Rock Springs – All-Conference