Area soccer All-State and All-Conference selections announced

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2021) – On Monday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the recipients to the boys and girls All-State and All-Conference awards.

4A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Defenders:

  • Lauren Profaizer, Rock Springs — All-Conference
  • Zoe Silovich, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
  • Amrey Willoughby, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Midfielders:

  • Novaleigh Moses, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
  • Olivia Politi, Rock Springs — All-Conference
  • Emily Taucher, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Forwards:

  • Brecken Hunsaker, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
  • Kylee Knudsen, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference
  • Karli Nelson, Rock Springs — All-Conference

3A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Goalkeepers:

  • Kassidy Hewitt, Mountain View – All-State and All-Conference

Midfielders:

  • Emalee Bugas, Mountain View – All-Conference

3A Boys All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Goalkeepers:

  • Morgan Kellum, Mountain View – All-Conference

Defenders:

  • Kellen Schupp, Pinedale – All-State and All-Conference

4A Boys West All-Conference Awards

Defenders:

  • Jachob Fuss, Green River – All-Conference
  • Karson Curtis, Rock Springs – All-Conference

Midfielders:

  • Josh Sosa, Rock Springs – All-Conference

