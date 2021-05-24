Area soccer All-State and All-Conference selections announced

Wyo4News, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2021) – On Monday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the recipients to the boys and girls All-State and All-Conference awards.

4A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Defenders:

Lauren Profaizer, Rock Springs — All-Conference

Zoe Silovich, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Amrey Willoughby, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Midfielders:

Novaleigh Moses, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Olivia Politi, Rock Springs — All-Conference

Emily Taucher, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Forwards:

Brecken Hunsaker, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Kylee Knudsen, Rock Springs — All-State and All-Conference

Karli Nelson, Rock Springs — All-Conference

3A Girls All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Goalkeepers:

Kassidy Hewitt, Mountain View – All-State and All-Conference

Midfielders:

Emalee Bugas, Mountain View – All-Conference

3A Boys All-State and West All-Conference Awards

Goalkeepers:

Morgan Kellum, Mountain View – All-Conference

Defenders:

Kellen Schupp, Pinedale – All-State and All-Conference

4A Boys West All-Conference Awards

Defenders:

Jachob Fuss, Green River – All-Conference

Karson Curtis, Rock Springs – All-Conference

Midfielders: